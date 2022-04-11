Meet India's first husband and wife to each have a unicorn, IPO coming soon

Kalra and Mohapatra who are both alums of the Indian Institute of Technology, met each other while working at McKinsey & Co. The couple later in 2016 launched OfBusiness with others namely Vasant Sridhar, Bhuvan Gupta, and Nitin Jain. A year later they launched the digital lending platform Oxyzo whose name was derived by blending the words Oxygen and Ozone. Both startups have been profitable with major global companies among investors.