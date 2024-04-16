Meet Indian IT industry's best paid CEO

If CEO remuneration as a percentage of the company’s revenue is taken, then Kumar takes the podium in the Indian IT services space. Kumar’s remuneration is 0.11% of Cognizant’s $19.35 billion in revenue last year. Wipro Ltd’s former CEO Thierry Delaporte, who stepped down earlier this month, got $10.1 million ( ₹83 crore) last year, which was 0.089% of the company’s $11.16 billion in revenue, while C. Vijayakumar’s promised remuneration of $10.65 million ( ₹88 crore) is 0.085% of HCL Technologies Ltd’s $12.58 billion in revenue.