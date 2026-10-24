Meet Luana Lopes Lara: How a $22 billion prediction market startup made this 30-year-old a billionaire | Success story

Having a multibillion-dollar fortune might seem like a reason to step away from work. For Luana Lopes Lara, however, becoming one of the world's youngest self-made female billionaires has done little to change her daily routine.

The 30-year-old co-founder and chief operating officer of Kalshi, a prediction market platform, continues to work for 12 to 14 hours a day and rarely takes time off. In an interview with Fortune Daily's Ellie Austin, Lara said her focus has remained on building the company rather than changing her lifestyle after becoming wealthy.

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Why $2.6 billion has not changed Luana Lopes Lara's lifestyle Lara has said that her commitment to building Kalshi has been central to her routine, even as the company's growth has increased her personal wealth.

Her spending habits have largely remained unchanged. She occasionally spends more on a meal, meets friends for food and has treated her family to a Christmas Mass at the Vatican. However, she has not described a sweeping shift towards an extravagant lifestyle.

Raised in a middle-class family in Brazil, Lara has also spoken about finding her billionaire status difficult to fully comprehend. Her experience highlights the contrast between the scale of her estimated fortune and the priorities she says continue to guide her everyday life.

From professional ballet to co-founding a billion-dollar business Lara's journey into entrepreneurship began far from the world of financial technology. She trained as a professional ballerina in Brazil before moving into technology and co-founding Kalshi with Tarek Mansour.

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Kalshi operates a prediction market platform that allows users to trade contracts linked to the outcomes of real-world events, including elections, sports competitions and economic developments. The prices of these contracts reflect market participants' expectations about what may happen.

The company's growth has helped establish Lara as a prominent entrepreneur in the prediction market industry. Its expansion has also drawn attention to the business model and the regulatory questions surrounding event-based trading.

Kalshi's valuation climbs as investor interest grows Kalshi's valuation rose from $2 billion in June 2025 to $11 billion in December 2025, before reaching $22 billion in May 2026.

In September 2026, the company was reportedly in advanced discussions to raise approximately $1 billion at a valuation of around $40 billion, according to Reuters. The proposed funding round would represent a substantial increase from its May valuation.

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However, a company's valuation is not the same as the cash its founders hold. Lara's estimated $2.6 billion net worth is not necessarily money available in a bank account; it is an estimate of her wealth, linked in part to the value of her stake in the business.

Why Kalshi faces legal challenges in the US Kalshi's rapid expansion has coincided with legal disputes over its sports-related contracts. Several US states argue that these products amount to gambling and should fall under state gambling laws.

The company disputes that interpretation, maintaining that its contracts are financial products subject to federal regulation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Lara has defended the platform's model, arguing that prediction markets can aggregate information from participants to produce real-time forecasts. The regulatory dispute could affect how Kalshi operates and expands across the US.

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Kalshi co-founder and CEO Tarek Mansour has said the legal battle over whether states or the federal government should regulate prediction markets could ultimately reach the US Supreme Court.

Why the billionaire continues to work long hours Lara's routine offers a different perspective on wealth and financial independence. Despite her estimated $2.6 billion fortune, she continues to devote much of her day to building Kalshi.

Her approach suggests that accumulating wealth has not replaced the challenge of growing the business as a central priority. As Kalshi pursues expansion while navigating regulatory disputes, Lara remains focused on the company she co-founded.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.