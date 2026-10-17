Meet Rahul Shukla. Axis Bank appoints former HDFC Bank veteran to lead Commercial, Bharat Banking

Axis Bank has appointed Rahul Shukla, a former HDFC Bank veteran, to head its Commercial and Bharat Banking business.
The appointment brings an experienced banking professional into a key role at Axis Bank, which serves businesses and customers across multiple segments of the Indian banking market.
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Rahul Shukla is a banking professional and former HDFC Bank veteran. Axis Bank has appointed him to lead its Commercial and Bharat Banking business.
Rahul Shukla has been appointed to head Axis Bank’s Commercial and Bharat Banking business.
He will lead the Commercial and Bharat Banking business, which the article describes as a key role at the bank.
The article does not state the specific reason for the appointment. It notes that Shukla is an experienced banking professional and a former HDFC Bank veteran.