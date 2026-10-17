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Meet Rahul Shukla. Axis Bank appoints former HDFC Bank veteran to lead Commercial, Bharat Banking

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated17 Oct 2026, 07:41 PM IST
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The appointment of Rahul Shukla brings an experienced banking professional into a key role at Axis Bank
The appointment of Rahul Shukla brings an experienced banking professional into a key role at Axis Bank
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Axis Bank has appointed Rahul Shukla, a former HDFC Bank veteran, to head its Commercial and Bharat Banking business.

The appointment brings an experienced banking professional into a key role at Axis Bank, which serves businesses and customers across multiple segments of the Indian banking market.

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This is a developing story.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
Who is Rahul Shukla, appointed by Axis Bank?

Rahul Shukla is a banking professional and former HDFC Bank veteran. Axis Bank has appointed him to lead its Commercial and Bharat Banking business.

2
What role has Rahul Shukla taken at Axis Bank?

Rahul Shukla has been appointed to head Axis Bank’s Commercial and Bharat Banking business.

3
Which businesses will Rahul Shukla lead at Axis Bank?

He will lead the Commercial and Bharat Banking business, which the article describes as a key role at the bank.

4
Why did Axis Bank appoint Rahul Shukla?

The article does not state the specific reason for the appointment. It notes that Shukla is an experienced banking professional and a former HDFC Bank veteran.

Axis BankHDFC Bank
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