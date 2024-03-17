Meet the Tech Company That Had a Better Year Than Nvidia
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Mar 2024, 05:53 PM IST
SummarySuper Micro Computer has gone from an obscure server maker to a $60 billion company set to join the S&P 500 Monday.
Nvidia has reigned as the investor darling of the artificial intelligence boom, more than quadrupling the value of its shares in the past year. But one of the chipmaker’s customers is performing even better.
