‘Meetings, events, conference travel outpacing business travel’3 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The sector has experienced substantial growth in 2023 compared to 2022, with manufacturing, BFSI, and pharma sectors leading the way
New Delhi: As business travel bounces back around the world, India has become an outlier in terms of domestic business travel. Interestingly, it is the meetings, events and conferences travel or MICE travel segment which is growing faster than business travel, say companies operating in the space. This includes travel within India as well as meetings and incentive programmes that companies from here host abroad.