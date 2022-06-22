Mega buyer-seller meet under ODOP initiative organised in Guwahati

Mega buyer-seller meet under ODOP initiative organised in Guwahati2 min read . 08:31 PM IST
- The meet focussed on agricultural products from the eight North Eastern states and also saw presence of multiple national and international brands
NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday organised a mega buyer-seller meet under the One District One Product initiative that saw participation from 70 sellers, traders, farmers, and aggregators from various districts of the north eastern states. The meet focussed on agricultural products from the eight North Eastern states and also saw presence of multiple national and International Brands.
Sellers showcased their products to the buyers during the meet. Products included Meghalaya’s world-famous Lakadong Turmeric with more than 7% curcumin content, the GI Tagged Large Cardamom from Sikkim and Queen Pineapple from Tripura, Orthodox Assam Tea, Manipur’s Black Chakhao Rice and more. These products have been showcased to over 30 large buyers representing big brands such as Reliance and ITC, as well as upcoming start-ups in India.
The Letters of Intent (LOI) worth ₹6 crores were signed during the event.
The meet was organisated under the One District One Product initiative of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with the the support of Ministry of Development of North East Region (MDoNER) and its PSUs, North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) and North East Regional Agriculture Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC).
NERAMAC has,been set up to support farmers/ producers from the North Eastern Region and has been working to bridge the gap between farmers and the larger market.
Focused trade discussions were also facilitated between the buyers, sellers and the State Government representatives from all the eight north eastern states.
With over 700 products cutting across sectors like agriculture, textiles, handicrafts, and manufacturing, the ODOP Initiative seeks to select, brand, and promote one product from every district of the country. “This is marked by a key role to coordinate, create collaborative networks, and enable handholding of buyers and sellers for the larger aim of trade promotion and facilitation," the Ministry of Development of North-East Region said in a press release on Wednesday.