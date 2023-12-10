Mega deals dried up at Wipro before team lead’s departure
Wipro’s sub-par performance and inability to bag large contracts from Fortune 500 companies has made at least one analyst conclude that the company is struggling
BENGALURU : The departure of Wipro Ltd’s head of large deals Stephanie Trautman was hastened by the inability of the country’s fourth-largest information technology (IT) services firm to win a single mega deal in the last three years, even as three of the larger rivals bagged at least nine contracts valued at more than $1 billion in value.