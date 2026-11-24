The United States has added Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International, which is at the centre of an alleged Nvidia chip-smuggling and espionage scandal, to its trade blacklist, tightening restrictions on its access to American technology.

The US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which operates under the Department of Commerce, on Monday placed Megaspeed International and six other companies in Southeast Asia on its Entity List, citing concerns that they were acting contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests.

The move comes amid an intensifying investigation into allegations that Megaspeed diverted high-end Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export controls. The company has been under investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the US blacklist Megaspeed International? ⌵ US officials cited concerns that Megaspeed and related entities could divert advanced computing technology to unauthorised users or uses. The action is linked to an investigation into alleged transfers of Nvidia AI chips to China in possible violation of US export controls. 2 What does Megaspeed’s addition to the US Entity List mean? ⌵ Companies and individuals seeking to supply Megaspeed with advanced American technology, including high-end Nvidia GPUs, must obtain an export licence from the US government. 3 Which companies were blacklisted alongside Megaspeed? ⌵ The other named entities were MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International, Speedmatrix, Apex Enterprise Solutions, Swiftdata and Megaspeed (Thailand). They are based in Singapore, Malaysia or Thailand. 4 Did Megaspeed illegally divert Nvidia chips to China? ⌵ That has not been established in the provided reports. The alleged diversion is under investigation, and Megaspeed has rejected the allegations, calling itself a legitimate and lawful business. 5 Are investigations into Megaspeed still ongoing? ⌵ Yes. The US investigation concerns alleged diversion of Nvidia chips to China, while Singapore is examining whether Megaspeed may have breached local laws.

In its filing to the Federal Register, BIS identified seven entities across Southeast Asia, including three firms based in Malaysia, two in Singapore and one in Thailand, in addition to Megaspeed International.

The other companies named were MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International, Speedmatrix, Apex Enterprise Solutions, Swiftdata and Megaspeed (Thailand).

The blacklisting means that companies and individuals seeking to supply these entities with advanced American technology, including Nvidia's high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) used to power artificial intelligence systems, will need to obtain an export licence from the US government.

Megaspeed has previously rejected allegations surrounding its operations, describing itself as a "legitimate and lawful business" and arguing that media reports contained claims that were not supported by verifiable evidence.

US officials have accused Alice Huang, Megaspeed International's former senior executive, of working with China's Ministry of State Security in an intelligence-gathering operation targeting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The allegations are based on US intelligence reports first reported by The New York Times. Beijing has rejected the claims. Alice Huang has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Trump backs Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO The developments come on the same day that Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia as CEO in a dramatic comeback that triggered a sharp rally in technology stocks.

Trump confirmed that he had personally intervened with Nvidia's board to push for Huang's reinstatement, playing down concerns that his return could pose a national security risk.

In a social media post, Trump said the Nvidia board had made the "correct and proper decision" and argued that the United States needed Huang's leadership to ensure the success of the company and the broader American economy.

"The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security," Trump said.

He added that the US Attorney General had confirmed that the government did not possess evidence that Huang had engaged in unlawful conduct.

However, Trump also called on Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into compliance with US export controls, stressing that the company had a legal and national security responsibility to ensure its obligations were met.

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