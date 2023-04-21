Megha Engineering acquires KPSI transmission project from RECPDCL1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 04:18 PM IST
- This marks the 52nd transmission project handover by RECPDCL, with a total value of around ₹70,974 crores
New Delhi: REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a subsidiary of state-owned REC Limited, has transferred the KPS1 Transmission Ltd project-specific Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.
