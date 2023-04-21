New Delhi: REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a subsidiary of state-owned REC Limited, has transferred the KPS1 Transmission Ltd project-specific Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

This marks the 52nd transmission project handover by RECPDCL, with a total value of around ₹70,974 crores, according to a Ministry of Power statement.

The handover was executed by RECPDCL CEO Rahul Dwivedi to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Vice President Pravin Sharad Dixit. Megha Engineering & Infrastructures emerged as the successful bidder for the Ministry of Power's Inter-State Transmission Project, with RECPDCL acting as the bid process coordinator.

The company's selection followed a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process in accordance with the Ministry of Power's standard bidding documents and guidelines. The project entails the implementation of the KPS1-Khavda PS GIS (KPS2) 765 kV double circuit line and the augmentation of Khavda PS1, with a 21-month target completion timeframe.