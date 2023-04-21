Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Megha Engineering acquires KPSI transmission project from RECPDCL

Megha Engineering acquires KPSI transmission project from RECPDCL

1 min read . 04:18 PM IST Saurav Anand
RECPDCL hands over KPSI transmission project to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

  • This marks the 52nd transmission project handover by RECPDCL, with a total value of around 70,974 crores

New Delhi: REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a subsidiary of state-owned REC Limited, has transferred the KPS1 Transmission Ltd project-specific Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures. 

New Delhi: REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a subsidiary of state-owned REC Limited, has transferred the KPS1 Transmission Ltd project-specific Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures. 

This marks the 52nd transmission project handover by RECPDCL, with a total value of around 70,974 crores, according to a Ministry of Power statement.

This marks the 52nd transmission project handover by RECPDCL, with a total value of around 70,974 crores, according to a Ministry of Power statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The handover was executed by RECPDCL CEO Rahul Dwivedi to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Vice President Pravin Sharad Dixit. Megha Engineering & Infrastructures emerged as the successful bidder for the Ministry of Power's Inter-State Transmission Project, with RECPDCL acting as the bid process coordinator.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd has been the successful bidder of the Inter-State Transmission Project of Ministry of Power, and RECPDCL was the bid process coordinator, a statement said.

The company's selection followed a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process in accordance with the Ministry of Power's standard bidding documents and guidelines. The project entails the implementation of the KPS1-Khavda PS GIS (KPS2) 765 kV double circuit line and the augmentation of Khavda PS1, with a 21-month target completion timeframe.

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.