Megha Engineering emerges as the lowest bidder for Zojila Tunnel project in J&K

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd on Friday said it is get to get construct the Zojila pass tunnel as it has emerged as the lowest bidder for the project.

Zojila tunnel aims to provide all-year connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region. The estimated cost of the project is ₹4,509 crore. The project will be constructed in two sections of about 33 km. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for this project, as the Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The infrastructure project has been stuck for some time. The government had cancelled the earlier contract with IL&FS Transportation Network in January 2019 after the financial crisis surrounding the parent company Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS). Thereafter, the government invited fresh tender for the construction of 14.15 km of road for the Zojilla tunnel in June.

“The first section is to develop by constructing the 18.50-kilometre road. In the second section, the Zojilla Tunnel is to be built in the shape of a horseshoe shape of 14.15 km as a two-road lane of 9.5 meters wide and 7.57 meters high. This project will have to carry out innovatively in the most critical conditions. The Government of India finally called for tenders to complete this long-pending road tunnel. The tenders called for the construction of 14.15 km of road for the Zojilla tunnel," an official statement said.

“The project, which MEIL has become L-1, will be constructing from the Z-Morh tunnel to Zojilla tunnel between Sonamarg-Kargil on national highway-1 in the Zojilla pass area. This EPC project is the most complex one. The construction of this tunnel is going to face unprecedented difficulties," the company said, adding that the construction work of this tunnel will be a challenge due to the complex hill terrain and frequent snowstorms.

As the dense snow for at least eight months in a year, the execution works will not be an easy task, it said. “At the same time, there is a river flowing adjacent to the proposed project site. These conditions are going to create severe problems with water and ice will pour during the construction," the company said.

The company is expected to complete the project in six years.

