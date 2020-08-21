Megha Engineering emerges as the lowest bidder for Zojila Tunnel project in J&K

“The first section is to develop by constructing the 18.50-kilometre road. In the second section, the Zojilla Tunnel is to be built in the shape of a horseshoe shape of 14.15 km as a two-road lane of 9.5 meters wide and 7.57 meters high. This project will have to carry out innovatively in the most critical conditions. The Government of India finally called for tenders to complete this long-pending road tunnel. The tenders called for the construction of 14.15 km of road for the Zojilla tunnel," an official statement said.