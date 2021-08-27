Megha Engineering to enter E&P, bid for ONGC's blocks

MUMBAI : Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (Meil), a ₹10,000 crore infrastructure company that supplies drilling rigs to state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), plans to enter the exploration and production sector by bidding for the marginal nomination fields of ONGC, the company said.

"Today we have a lot of opportunities to explore. We would be bidding for ONGC's blocks whenever they open," said N. Krishna Kumar, head-oil rigs division, MEIL. He, however, did not elaborate if the company would bid solo or in partnership with another exploration and production company.

ONGC last week issued a notice inviting offer (NIO) seeking partners for enhancement of production from its 43 marginal nomination fields in line with its goal of maximizing recovery from its producing fields.

MEIL on Thursday handed over the second indigenously made oil drilling rig, laced with advanced hydraulic technology, to begin operations at an oil well near GGS-IV oil field near Kalol in Gujarat, under ONGC Ahmedabad Asset.

MEIL added that the rigs can operate at -65 degrees Celsius, are completely automated, and have high efficiency and performance. The rigs are also very flexible in transportation and can be moved to any location easily.

The rig is part of an order worth ₹6,000 crore for 47 drilling rigs—20 workover rigs and 27 land drilling rigs—which MEIL bagged from ONGC in 2019 through a tender process. The 20 workover rigs include 12 with a capacity of 50 MT, four of 100 MT capacity, and another four with 150 MT capacity. MEIL plans to deliver 23 oil rigs to ONGC by March 2022.

These will be delivered to ONGC assets in Assam (Shib Sagar, Jorhat), Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar, Mehsana and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala), and Tamil Nadu (Karaikal).

While MEIL has already handed over two rigs to ONGC Ahmedabad, another 14 are being transported to other ONGC sites across India, the company said.

These rigs, boasting a capacity of 1,500 HP (horsepower), can dig oil wells up to a depth of 4,000 meters (4 kilometres) from ground level and have a life span of 40 years.

"Until recently, India was mostly dependent on oil and fuel extraction rig imports, but MEIL has significantly boosted domestic rig manufacturing capacity. The second rig handed over to ONGC is manufactured with state-of-the-art hydraulic and automated technology. ONGC will benefit from these advanced rigs built with cutting-edge technology," added N. Krishna Kumar.

MEIL is eyeing a business potential of $2 billion from the manufacture of these indigenous oil rigs. The company plans to capture exports and the domestic market.

MEIL which acquired Italy-based Drillmec, a specialist in oil and gas drilling, currently has manufacturing facilities for rigs in Hyderabad and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

P. Rajesh Reddy, vice-president, MEIL, said India is importing 80% crude oil. "Reducing dependence on energy imports is a must for the success of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. MEIL is proud to be contributing to both the initiatives and playing its part in boosting domestic oil production and securing the country’s energy future," he said.

The indigenous component level in the advanced rigs is 50% at present, and will be increased to 90% over time, he added.

MEIL Group is a developer of global infrastructure projects in the sectors of water, hydrocarbons, highways, energy, electric mobility, and manufacturing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.