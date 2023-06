Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is set to sign a $20 million deal with French fashion giant Dior, said media reports on Monday.

If the deal goes through, it could make Markle one of the richest stars in Hollywood.

After the deal, Meghan would also join global stars Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence as the public face of the brand.

On Friday, audio streaming company Spotify cancelled its contract with Meghan and Prince Harry after they failed to produce enough content on their podcast, Archetypes.

In 2020, they had signed a $20 million deal with Spotify.

In 2020, the Sussexes bought their 16-bathroom Montecito mansion for $14.65 million (£11.4 million) in the US and they have a $9.5 million (£7.4 million) mortgage.

They also have to pay millions for their staff and travel costs, including private jets.

In April, the Duchess (41) signed up with talent agency WME.

In January 2020, they quit their roles as official royals. Since then, the couple have largely had to fund their own extravagant lifestyles.

In June 2022, they visited the UK for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and her funeral in September.

Prior to stepping down as working royals they received 95% of their income - several million pounds - from Harry's father, then Prince of Wales.

