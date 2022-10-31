Mehli Mistry joins 3 Tata trusts’ boards

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, passed a special resolution in August, with the support of the trusts, amending the articles of association by stipulating that the chairperson of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts will not be the same person. Due to Tata Trusts’ 66% stake in the company, the special resolution passed without much trouble. Thus, the last Tata Trusts chairman to hold the Tata Sons chairmanship would be Ratan Tata. This was done to ensure an arms-length relationship and professionalism when India’s largest conglomerate makes business decisions. The involvement by the trusts will be minimal to the extent of three nominee directors present on the Tata Sons board.

