Mehta family files FIR against HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan after Lilavati Trust allegations

The Mehta family filed an FIR (First Information Report) against HDFC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan after the Lilavati Trust allegations on Sunday, 8 June 2025, according to an exchange filing.

According to the bank's filing on BSE, HDFC Bank's senior officials are currently being targeted by ‘unscrupulous persons’ who are aiming to abuse the legal process of the recovery of a long outstanding loan from a defaulter named Splendour Gems Ltd.