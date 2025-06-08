Mehta family files FIR against HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan after Lilavati Trust allegations

The Mehta family filed an FIR (First Information Report) against HDFC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan after the Lilavati Trust allegations on Sunday, 8 June 2025, according to an exchange filing.

According to the bank's filing on BSE, HDFC Bank's senior officials are currently being targeted by ‘unscrupulous persons’ who are aiming to abuse the legal process of the recovery of a long outstanding loan from a defaulter named Splendour Gems Ltd.

This development comes despite the 2004 Debt Recovery Tribunal order, which issued a ‘recovery certificate’ on top of the dues, which remain “substantially unpaid.”

Splendour Gems, which is owned by the Mehta family, defaulted on its loans in 2001. These loans were granted to the entity in 1995 by HDFC Bank along with other consortium banks, according to the filing.

“HDFC Bank will continue to pursue all lawful remedies to recover public funds and address the retaliatory actions taken by the Mehta family as well as to defend the reputation and integrity of the Bank, its Directors and other employees,” said the private lender in its official statement.

What were the Lilavati Trust allegations? Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust is owned and controlled by the Mehta family. This is the same trust which sought the HDFC Bank CEO's suspension and prosecution over his alleged involvement in financial fraud and corruption related to the trust.