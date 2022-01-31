MEIL arm Drillmec to set up $200 million oil rigs hub in Telangana

"We are interested in future investment in the Hydrogen fuel project in India. The Hyderabad manufacturing hub will focus on rig manufacturing and ancillaries. This facility also sets up the R&D and training centre of excellence," said Simone Trevisani, CEO Drillmec SpA, adding that the company already has three manufacturing facilities in Italy, the US (Houston), and Belarus. "After considering many offers from various countries, we choose Telangana, India, as it has a progressive industrial policy and investor-friendly," he added.

