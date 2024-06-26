New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) has bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract by the state-run Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd (NPCIL) for construction of two 700 MW electrical reactors at Kaiga in Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tendering process began in May 2023, and the technical bids opened in October 2023. Other companies in the bidding process included state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) and Larsen & Toubro.

"MEIL emerged as the lowest bidder, demonstrating its exceptional technical capabilities and cost-efficiency by submitting the lowest bid of ₹12,799.92 crore," the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ch Subbaiah, director, MEIL said, "This contract represents the most significant project for MEIL and our strategic entry into the nuclear energy sector."

MEIL has its presence in a number of sectors including hydrocarbons, electric buses, defence, telecom, power, transport, manufacturing, general and social infrastructure, irrigation, and drinking water.

It also has a global presence and in September last year it bagged a deal to construct a crude oil refinery plant valued at $648 million from Mongol Refinery State Owned LLC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MEIL's foray into the nuclear power space comes at a time when the Union government is looking at increasing India's nuclear power capacity in line with the ambitious target to install 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

On Tuesday, Union minister Jitendra Singh said that India’s nuclear power generation capacity is likely to increase by 70% in the next five years. The installed nuclear power generation capacity will reach 13.08 GW by 2029 from the current 7.48 GW, he said.

