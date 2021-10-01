MUMBAI : Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) plans to borrow up to ₹20,000 crore to finance its planned acquisition of various public sector undertakings (PSUs), a top executive said.

“We have technically qualified for the companies we had bid for, which include Neelanchal lspat Nigam Ltd (NINL), BEML Ltd (previously Bharat Earth Movers Ltd) and Shipping Corp. of India Ltd (SCI). To fund these acquisitions, we would be raising up to ₹20,000 crore shortly," MEIL managing director P.V. Krishna Reddy said in an interview.

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel, and Tata Steel are among others that have been shortlisted to bid for 100% stake in NINL. Ashok Leyland Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd have been shortlisted for a 26% stake in BEML; while Vedanta Resources Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping have qualified for a 63.75% stake in SCI.

“These acquisitions fit well with our expansion plans. NINL for instance, is backward integration. We buy almost 1 million tonnes of steel for our businesses," said Reddy.

NINL’s integrated steel plant is located at the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in Odisha’s Duburi village, with captive iron ore mines in Sundergarh and Keonjhar districts. The company has a 1.1 million tonne per annum pig iron production capacity, with its captive iron ore mine having mineable reserves of around 90.91 million tonnes.

This fiscal, the Union government seeks to raise ₹1.75 trillion from stake sales in state-run firms to invest in infrastructure projects. Last fiscal, the government had raised ₹32,835 crore through disinvestments of public sector undertakings. Other than these entities, the government’s privatization plans include those of Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

MEIL has operations across major verticals including irrigation, drinking water, power, hydrocarbons and transportation. The company also plans to go public in the next two years, Reddy said. “Currently, we are comfortable with our financial position. But we would like to list the company in a year or two," Reddy added.

MEIL is building the Zojila tunnel project on the National Highway-1 between Srinagar and Leh. The project holds strategic significance as Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and connectivity between regions is suspended during winters due to heavy snowfall.

MEIL plans to complete the tunnel work ahead of schedule. “We have good experience in building tunnels. We have already completed 100-150 kilometres of tunnel projects in various places. Now, we are building a tunnel project in Uttarakhand and we are confident we will be able to complete the Zojila tunnel ahead of schedule," added Reddy.

The Zojila tunnel, likely to be ready by September 2026, is a 13.5-kilometre tunnel and will be Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel allowing all-weather connectivity between Ladakh and Srinagar.

