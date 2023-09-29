MEIL bags $648 mn contract for refinery project in Mongolia
Upon completion, the refinery is expected to produce 1.5 million tonnes of crude oil annually, catering to Mongolia’s domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG.
New Delhi: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) has bagged a contract for $648 million in Mongolia. The order is for the third project under the Mongol Refinery, according to a statement from the Hyderabad-based engineering firm, for which it has received a letter of agreement (LoA) from Mongol Refinery State-Owned LLC.