Melvin Capital lost 53% in January, hurt by GameStop, other bets

Melvin Capital lost about 53% in January on GameStop Corp. and more than a dozen other bets after the firm found itself on the receiving end of a short squeeze started by retail investors motivated on Reddit, according to a person familiar with the firm’s performance.

Founded by Gabe Plotkin, a former portfolio manager for Steven Cohen, Melvin now manages more than $8 billion, including $2.75 billion in funds that Citadel LLC and Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management put into the hedge fund last week. It also includes capital from current clients who are adding to their investments, the person said.

Citadel's hedge funds, along with founder Ken Griffin and firm partners, put $2 billion into Melvin. The funds lost less than 1% in January on their Melvin position, according to a person familiar with Griffin's firm.

Point72, which invested $750 million and already had about $1 billion in the firm, was down between 10% and 15% through late January. It was unclear how much of that loss was from its investment in Melvin.

Melvin’s losses were earlier reported by the Dow Jones.

