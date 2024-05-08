Meme fest starts as Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says, ‘Don't hire people looking for jobs…’
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's months-old interview on the start-up's hiring process is doing the rounds on social media and has been met with memes. Netizens are trolling his claim of "not hiring those looking for jobs" but rather "poaching or approaching" candidates that Zomato is interested in.