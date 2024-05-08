Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's hiring strategy of 'not hiring those looking for jobs' but 'poaching or approaching' candidates is being mocked online. He described the hiring process as a long 'dating' period of 6-12 months to get the right people.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's months-old interview on the start-up's hiring process is doing the rounds on social media and has been met with memes. Netizens are trolling his claim of "not hiring those looking for jobs" but rather "poaching or approaching" candidates that Zomato is interested in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia on YouTube, Goyal shared the food aggregator's hiring strategy, which has raised some eyebrows. Allahabadia is more commonly known as BeerBiceps in social media circles.

Hiring Differently When asked about how Zomato hires, Goyal responded, "The kind of workforce we hire is very different. Ideally we don't hire people who are looking for jobs. The kind of people we need, they don't search for jobs."

When questioned if "poaching" was the strategy, Goyal added, "Poaching or approaching. We look for good people; then we work on them, at least the mid to senior level. The hiring process is very long ... it's like "dating" for 6-12 months. Then we're able to get people."

On GenZ in the workforce, Goyal said he found them smarter but less patient. "GenZ's are way smarter than we were at that age. And the potential is huge, but they've less patience than us at that age. And patience is a virtue which is required at work," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A screenshot of Goyal's words is now doing to rounds on social media with netizens, turning it into a meme.

Some even poked fun at the HR personnel's “dilemma".

Some had no words. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And others reworded to make their humourous points.

In the News Goyal has most recently been in the news for his marriage to Mexico-born model-turned-entrepreneur Grecia Munoz in February this year, HT.com reported.

A former model, Munoz is now working on her own luxury consumer products startup. The couple returned from their honeymoon in February, a person familiar with the development told HT.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her Instagram bio, Munoz says she is “now at home in India". In her bio on Threads, Munoz describes herself as a television host. She is also winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week in the United States in 2022.

Meanwhile, this is Goyal’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT-Delhi. The Zomato CEO declined to comment for this article.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!