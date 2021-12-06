Mensa Brands acquires home décor label Folkulture

“Folkulture is an important partnership for us in the burgeoning home décor category, which is one of our focus areas considering its potential in the domestic and overseas markets. We have created a roadmap for Folkulture to grow 10x by 2025. We will also be looking at adding more channels and products for the brand in the months ahead, while also strengthening its presence in key global markets," said Ananth Narayanan, founder and chief operating officer (CEO) of Mensa Brands, in a statement.