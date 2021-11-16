Mensa Brands becomes India’s fastest startup to turn unicorn, raises $135 mn

“One of the key reasons to raise another round of investment this year is to invest into more brands. There are a lot more inbound deals coming our way now and we look to tap into those opportunities. Close to 80% of this fundraise will go in bringing these brands to Mensa’s fold. The second is to grow and scale our brands both in domestic and international markets, as well as to scale our team," said Ananth Narayanan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mensa Brands in an interaction with Mint.

