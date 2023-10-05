Mensa Brands raises $40mn from debt financing platform EvolutionX
With this fresh funding, Mensa Brands said it plans to continue investing in brand building, driven by strong capabilities across technology, operations, and marketing
Bengaluru-based Mensa Brands, led by former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, has secured $40 million in growth capital from EvolutionX Debt Capital. The deal is a combination of debt facility and convertible investment.
