MercadoLibre Provisions Dent Profits as Credit Portfolio Expands

MercadoLibre Inc.’s aggressive push into credit across Latin America eroded profit in the third quarter.

Bloomberg
Published7 Nov 2024, 02:55 AM IST
MercadoLibre Provisions Dent Profits as Credit Portfolio Expands
MercadoLibre Provisions Dent Profits as Credit Portfolio Expands

(Bloomberg) -- MercadoLibre Inc.’s aggressive push into credit across Latin America eroded profit in the third quarter.

The e-commerce and financial technology giant grew its overall credit book by 77% from a year earlier to $6 billion, with the portion tied to credit cards surging 172% over the same period, according to a release. Provisions set aside for all the lending cut into net income, which at $397 million fell short of the $513 million average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The company also increased investments in logistics in the quarter while inaugurating five new fulfillment centers in Brazil and another one in Mexico, Chief Financial Officer Martin de los Santos said Wednesday in an interview before the earnings release. Overall revenue met expectations at $5.3 billion. 

“This was a quarter of very large growth, but also investments in some of our strategic initiatives — one of which is credit,” de los Santos said. “The credit card is an important part of our fintech strategy.” While it probably adds “a little margin pressure year on year,” the company believes it’s “the right investment for the long-term growth opportunity,” he added.

MercadoLibre’s shares have gained 35% this year, propelling it to become Latin America’s most valuable company with a market capitalization of $107 billion. While its commerce business represents about 60% of revenues, the company is pushing heavily into financial services through its Mercado Pago division, which does everything from processing payments to lending and offering deposit accounts that pay above-market interest rates.

Total users for its commerce arm rose to 61 million people while monthly active users for Mercado Pago was 56 million. Gross merchandise value was $12.9 billion in the quarter with Brazil and Mexico growing 34% and 27% respectively in local currency terms. Total payment volume was $50.7 billion.

In Argentina, MercadoLibre continues to see a consumer recovery as the administration of Javier Milei attempts to stabilize the economy and the firm is boosting its lending on the back of it, according to de los Santos. 

While MercadoLibre doesn’t disclose certain information by country, Mexican financial services is a bright spot at the moment he said.

“We’re seeing tremendous growth in the country in terms of number of users, in terms of assets under management, the credit portfolio — we had the largest credit portfolio of any fintech in Mexico,” de los Santos said. “So all the things that we’re doing in Mexico are working very nicely. The opportunities are enormous.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 02:55 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsMercadoLibre Provisions Dent Profits as Credit Portfolio Expands

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.