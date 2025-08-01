MercadoLibre’s Galperin to Focus on AI Projects After CEO Change

(Bloomberg) -- Marcos Galperin, co-founder of MercadoLibre Inc., said he’ll focus on artificial intelligence projects after stepping down as CEO, as part of a leadership transition at the e-commerce and financial technology giant.

Galperin, who has led Latin America’s most valuable company for more than two decades, said he remains “as excited as ever” about the company’s future, especially as it explores AI.

“AI makes it extremely intellectually satisfying to work in a company like ours,” Galperin said on the company’s podcast, released Monday.

Ariel Szarfsztejn, who has been an executive at the company since 2017 and is taking over the CEO role at the start of 2026, said his goal is to build on the company’s momentum.

“This is a story of continuity and not drastic changes,” he said. “My challenge is to continue on the priorities that we have on our list.”

Those include deepening e-commerce adoption in Latin America, where just 15% of retail sales are currently online, growing the company’s advertising business, and expanding access to digital financial services.

Both Galperin and Szarfsztejn see AI as a tool to grow its business across e-commerce, advertising and financial services. From improving credit risk models to optimizing delivery routes and powering smarter product recommendations, AI is already being embedded across the company’s platforms.

Management Change

The leadership transition has been in the works for years, Galperin said, describing it as one of the most difficult challenges for a founder.

“It would never be the right time because as a founder it’s emotionally very difficult,” he said. “But what made the click for me was when I realized I needed to stop thinking about this as a personal decision regarding what’s best for me and instead think about what’s best for the company.”

Galperin added that he will remain deeply involved in strategic decisions, including in capital allocation, and support Szarfsztejn over the coming years, while dedicating more time to AI and innovation.

MercadoLibre, which is scheduled to report earnings on Aug. 4, will select Szarfsztejn’s replacement as head of e-commerce from within the firm.

“These types of transitions create many opportunities for many people at the company,” Galperin said. “This is a rapidly changing industry, and I believe it’s one where younger management makes a lot of sense.”

