Mercedes-Benz India expects volume recovery only by December quarter

Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd, the largest luxury car company in the domestic market, expects recovery in its sales volume by the last quarter of the ongoing calendar year, a senior executive told Mint in an interview.

“The demand (for luxury cars) is definitely not going to be the same as pre-covid levels for some months. We expect gradual recovery and by Q4 (calendar year), the demand should be similar to last year’s Q4 levels," Santosh Iyer, VP, sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India told this publication.

Even as the company resumed operations at its Chakan-based manufacturing facility after remaining shut for more than 40-days under the pandemic-induced lockdown, it still continues to operate at sub-50% manpower at work ensuring social distancing guidelines.

The auto industry, which has already lost about two months of sales this year, is yet to see 100% restoration of the dealership network. However, service workshops have restored operations faster.

“The start will be slow, our dealers in cities like Mumbai are just starting up, they are shut alternate days, it is not going to be a hockey stick-kind of an impact once lockdown lifts up," Iyer updated adding that activities at service workshops are back to near normal with throughput of pre-covid levels of about 90-95%.

“I see a faster recovery on the workshop side," Iyer said.

The company is witnessing several customers who have booked cars already now postponing their purchases.

“This is no surprise but many of our customers (businessmen) are already looking at recovering their respective businesses and cash flows. They are deferring their purchases. For June, July and August, we have to assume that sales would substantially be low year-on-year. But we will see a gradual increase in demand month-on-month," Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, had told this publication recently.

The company expects to recover volumes on the back of gradual lift in consumer sentiments as well as new product launches continuing to drive the momentum.

New product launches include some key volume models such as CLA sedan, GLA and GLE sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in their BSVI versions that are expected to be launched later this year. The BSIV variants of these models were sold out last year.

Even as the industry executives estimate a sharp double-digit decline in the luxury car volumes this year, Schwenk is pinning his hopes on the festive season.

“The GDP studies continue to get revised. I am not sure about a 40% decline this year but if the economy remains flat this year then it will trigger a substantial negative growth for some time. But having said that, I still hope that the festive season this year will help us recover volumes reasonably," he said.

Despite the difficult environment, the luxury car maker has not implemented any job or salary cuts yet.

“Our mid-term and long-term targets have not changed. We remain positive on India’s growth story. Having said that, we launched our electric vehicle brand EQ earlier this year and our launch plan is slightly delayed but it will still come to this market. We planned to launch 10 new products this year and we will stick to that," Schwenk said.

