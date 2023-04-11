Cars priced above ₹1.5 crore fetch 25% of Merc India sales3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:59 PM IST
In 2022, Mercedes Benz sold nearly 16,000 units in India, out of which 22% were in the ₹1 crore-plus category
New Delhi: Almost one out of every four Mercedes Benz cars sold in India has been a top-end model, led by AMG, the high-performance subsidiary of the German carmaker. The cheapest model in this segment is the GLS seven-seater sport utility vehicle with an on-road price of ₹1.5 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×