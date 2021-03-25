Mercedes Benz India Pvt Ltd – country’s largest luxury vehicle manufacturer – on Thursday launched the new variant of the A-Class Limousine, in the domestic market at price of ₹39.90 lakh for petrol and ₹40.90 for the diesel engine variant. The company also launched the AMG A 35 4MATIC – its second locally assembled product under the AMG sport car brand – at a price of ₹54.26 lakh.

The new sports car will be the twelfth model of Mercedes to be locally assembled at the Maharashtra based plant of the company.

Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive, Mercedes Benz India, said that the company is thrilled to roll out its first-ever ‘AMG 35 series’ for the Indian market with the AMG A 35 4MATIC. This is also the second AMG model the company is locally manufacturing from its production facility, underlining the growing focus on the AMG brand in India and the long-term commitment to its AMG customers.

“With the A-Class Limo we are offering today’s young and successful luxury car customer a very stylish and sporty car that is very comfortable, highly tech laden, extremely practical in addition to a hassle-free ownership experience driven by an industry first 8 years warranty on engine and transmission. We are confident the AClass Limo will set a new benchmark in the segment and attract a lot of new customers to the Three Pointed Star." said Schwenk.

The German vehicle manufacturer is planning to launch as many as seven new models under the AMG brand to consolidate its leadership position in the domestic market.

The prices offered by the company for the A-Class are introduction and will be revised upwards by ₹1 lakh mostly due to increased input cost and taxes levied.

“After the overwhelming market response to our first-ever locally made AMG that has now become a trendsetter, we are extremely delighted to roll-out the second AMG in India- the AMG A 35 4MATIC. This is yet another new production milestone in our India journey, further deepening our commitment to the Indian market. The decision to roll-out the AMG A 35 4MATIC strongly reiterates our significant manufacturing prowess and innovation in manufacturing, developed over the last two and half decades," said Piyush Arora, executive director, operations, Mercedes-Benz India.

