Home >Companies >News >Mercedes-Benz may face German sales ban after Nokia wins patent ruling
A logo of Mercedes-Benz is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer.

Mercedes-Benz may face German sales ban after Nokia wins patent ruling

1 min read . 02:16 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Under the ruling, Daimler also must give Nokia data on the number of automobiles it sold with the technology
  • Daimler said before the ruling that it would appeal a loss

Daimler AG could face a sales ban in Germany after Nokia Oyj won a court ruling in a patent dispute with the iconic carmaker.

Daimler has used Nokia’s mobile technology in cars without a license, judges in Mannheim said Tuesday in a ruling. But Nokia would have move to block vehicle sales in a separate proceeding, and would need to post collateral of 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) to enforce it.

“We cannot understand the verdict of the Mannheim court and will appeal against it," Daimler said in an emailed statement.

The winners in patent suits must weigh the risk of enforcing rulings, which include the possibility of massive damages should the injunction be overturned on appeal. That’s also why courts require the winners to set aside a large sum before allowing enforcement of a sales ban.

Under the ruling, Daimler also must give Nokia data on the number of automobiles it sold with the technology. Daimler said before the ruling that it would appeal a loss.

