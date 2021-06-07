New Delhi: Mercedes Benz India, the country’s largest luxury passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Monday started vaccination drive for its employees in Pune and Bengaluru. The company aims to inoculate almost 20,000 people though this initiative.

The vaccination initiative will be conducted by Mercedes Benz Research and Development India Ltd and it has partnered with Manipal Hospitals, ACT Grants, and Columbia Asia Hospitals across Bengaluru and Pune.

“To ensure maximum people have access to the Covid-19 vaccination, for each inoculation for its employees or their dependants, MBRDI with its collaboration with ACT Grants, will donate one for an external beneficiary from the frontline workforce," the company said in a statement.

To efficiently run their production lines, it is imperative for automakers and their suppliers to reduce cases of Covid-19 in their factory and office premises. Hence most of them are offering to vaccinate as many employees as possible to ensure smooth running of their operations as a time when production is expected to be ramped up in line with the unlocking by states.

Some manufacturers are also bearing the cost of vaccination and treatment for staff at dealerships.

“We are committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of our employees and their family members and this vaccination drive is yet another step in that direction. An uncompromised, robust preparation in holding these drives on company premises, adhering to all guidelines, means we do all in our capacity to offer a safe and controlled environment to the beneficiaries," said Manu Saale, managing director and chief executive, MBRDI.

“It is encouraging to see the kind of reception the first leg of this drive has received internally and I am proud of the rousing solidarity our teams and colleagues have demonstrated in fighting the pandemic, together," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.