Luxury automaker Mercedes Maybach launched its first all-electric SUV, the EQS, in the Indian market on September 5, 2024.

The price of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class starts at ₹2.72 crore, with the top-end model reaching up to ₹3.44 crore. The luxury sedan is available in two variants: the entry-level S580 and the high-end S680, as per Cardekho.

The Maybach EQS Indian version features a powerful 122kWh battery pack, offering an impressive claimed range of 611 kilometres on a single charge. The SUV boasts dual motors with all-wheel drive capabilities, generating a robust 649bhp and 950Nm of torque, as per HT Auto.

In terms of performance, the Maybach EQS is expected to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds. The vehicle also incorporates advanced features such as multiple driving modes, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionalities, and adjustable regenerative braking, per the report.

A notable safety innovation in the Maybach EQS is the introduction of a centre airbag for rear passengers, marking a first in the Indian automotive market. This airbag, part of a comprehensive 11-airbag system, deploys between the front seats during a collision, enhancing passenger protection.

The global version of the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV is known for its luxurious amenities, including a 15-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, active ambient lighting, and premium Nappa leather seats. Additional features such as rear-seat infotainment controls and powered curtains further elevate the passenger experience, as per the reports.

Mercedes Benz company history The company underwent another rebrand in 2014, and in 2022 it brought out the 18-foot-long Mercedes-Maybach S680 sedan by Virgil Abloh and the Mercedes-Maybach “Haute Voiture" with bouclé door panels reminiscent of a Chanel jacket. A Mercedes-Maybach S580 arrived the same year, as did the special “Night Series" package. An electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV rolled out in 2023.

Sales have been strong. In 2023, Mercedes-Maybach sold 27,900 vehicles globally, up 19% from 2022. In the first quarter this year, US sales rose 9%, as per PTI.