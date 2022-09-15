The gap is not so much in the regulation part. It's in the behavioral and in the enforcement of existing regulations, Mercedes-Benz CEO said
In a bid to bring down fatalities due to accidents, there is no need for more stringent traffic norms, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO, Martin Schwenk and added that it is rather necessary to implement those rules properly.
The road safety issues came under the scanner once again after former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry died in an accident that involves a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.
"If everyone would behave as per the regulation, we would already have a significant reduction in road fatalities, and that's for two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler," Schwenk told PTI here on the sidelines of SIAM annual session.
Noting that India sees a massive number of road accidents every year, he lamented, “The gap is not so much in the regulation part. It's in the behavioral and in the enforcement of existing regulations, which both could significantly reduce the road fatalities in all modes of transportation to get down from the 1.5 lakh annual deaths on the Indian roads"
He further said, "Behave as per the codes and enforce the codes."
Regarding the safety concerns of the company's vehicle, he said, "Mercedes Benz has excelled not only on the product side, but also engaged a lot in creating the most safest vehicle and I will still say, we are at the forefront on safety on vehicles."
Schwenk further said, "We are known for having superior safety standards and all of our cars for example, all of them have at least six airbags, some of them seven, nine and the Maybach has 13 airbags... we have all five star tested (for crash) vehicles."
On Mistry accident, he said,"I'm very confident about the quality of our products, we have fully cooperated with the police."