Mercedes-Benz earnings are a bad sign for EV sales. What it means for Ford, Tesla.
SummaryThe German auto maker reported better-than-expected results, but management’s guidance was uninspiring.
Mercedes-Benz stock fell in overseas trading after the German auto maker reported better-than-expected earnings but gave an outlook that doesn’t inspire the passion drivers might feel for a 300 SLR sports car. Thursday, the company announced fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.68 from sales of about $40 billion. Wall Street was looking for about $2.60 and just under $40 billion respectively. Mercedes shares were down 1.6% in overseas trading at €60.22 ($62.93).