That implies EV unit sales growth of about 3%. Mercedes sold about 368,000 electrified cars in 2024, down about 8% from 2023. All-electric sales came in at 185,000 units, down 23%. It was a tough year for battery-powered cars in Europe. All-electric sales came in just under two million vehicles, down 1% year over year. Plug-in hybrid sales came in just under one million vehicles, down about 4%. All-electric car sales fared better in the U.S., but growth decelerated.