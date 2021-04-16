Mercedes-Benz faces an open road today, traffic tomorrow
- Two exceptionally profitable quarters for the luxury-car brand highlight what Daimler has to lose from the transition to electric vehicles
The road is unusually clear for luxury-car makers today, but there is traffic ahead.
Daimler reported a first-quarter operating profit of about €5.7 billion early Friday—its highest quarterly number in at least 15 years—thanks to a high-octane performance from its Mercedes-Benz car division. The company reported key numbers ahead of full quarterly results next week because they were running far ahead of analysts’ expectations.
