Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Mercedes-Benz faces an open road today, traffic tomorrow

Mercedes-Benz faces an open road today, traffic tomorrow

Premium
PHOTO REUTERS
2 min read . 09:30 PM IST STEPHEN WILMOT, The Wall Street Journal

  • Two exceptionally profitable quarters for the luxury-car brand highlight what Daimler has to lose from the transition to electric vehicles

The road is unusually clear for luxury-car makers today, but there is traffic ahead.

Daimler reported a first-quarter operating profit of about €5.7 billion early Friday—its highest quarterly number in at least 15 years—thanks to a high-octane performance from its Mercedes-Benz car division. The company reported key numbers ahead of full quarterly results next week because they were running far ahead of analysts’ expectations.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.