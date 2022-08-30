Mercedes-Benz India aims record car sales this year

As part of its product introduction plans, Mercedes-Benz has launched the performance variant of its flagship luxury saloon, EQS, in India, the AMG EQS 53 at a dealership price of ₹2.45 crore. This will be followed by the EQS sedan, which the carmaker will assemble at its manufacturing facility in Pune. The third model will be a seven-seater electric sport-utility vehicle EQB. The AMG EQS and the EQB will be imported as completely-built units and there are no plans to locally assemble these models in the near future, Iyer said.