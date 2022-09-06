Mercedes-Benz issues statement on Cyrus Mistry's car crash. Read here

Mercedes-Benz issues statement on Cyrus Mistry's car crash. Read here1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
- Mercedes-Benz India collected the vehicle's data earlier today which will be decrypted for further analysis
Mercedes-Benz India said it is cooperating with the authorities investigating the car crash that led to the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.
"As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities where possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required," the automaker said in a statement.
"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident. At the same time we are glad to learn that Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are recovering. We wish them a speedy recovery," it noted.
Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC car hit a road divider in Maharashtra. The vehicle was 2017 GLC 220d 4MATIC, which is equipped with seven airbags overall. The latest version of the all-wheel drive model comes with a price tag upwards of ₹68 lakh.
It has a 'pre-safe system' where the front seat belts can be electrically pretensioned in hazardous situations. As per Mercedes-Benz India website, the GLC's pre-safe system reduces the forward displacement of the occupants during braking or skidding in an impending accident
The company collected the vehicle's data earlier today which will be decrypted for further analysis.
As per the preliminary probe, the deceased were not wearing seatbelts, police said adding “over-speeding and an "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident."
There will also be an investigation into other details like the car's tyre pressure and brake fluid level to ascertain the cause of the accident, Inspector General of Police, Konkan range, Sanjay Mohite told PTI.
(With inputs from agencies)