German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz received a notice from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), accusing the company of violating environmental pollution rules, according to a report by NDTV.

“Sub-divisional officers of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had inspected Mercedes Benz's Chakan plant. Several pollution rules were found to be violated in it. Therefore, the company has been issued a notice and asked to respond within 15 days," said Jagannath Salunkhe, the regional officer of the state pollution control board was quoted as saying in the report.

The report revealed that the the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board issued the notice after Chairman Siddesh Kadam, along with other officials, visited the Mercedes facility at Chakan near Pune last month for a surprise inspection.

The notice cited, among other reasons, the clarifiers and centrifuge units in the sewage treatment plant not working and the company's failure to comply with the requirement to install emission control devices for diesel engines as the reason for the pollution control board scrutiny.

“The company is not following pollution control rules. Clarifiers and centrifuge units in the sewage treatment plant are not working. It has also not complied with the request for (the) installation of emission control devices for diesel engines. The sewage treatment plant is not properly operated and maintained," said the notice.

The board has asked the company to respond within 15 days of the notice, reported the news portal after reviewing the notice issued on Friday, September 20.

Mercedes-Benz India's response Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that the company has received a notice from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and said that, “The issues in this notice will be studied and responded to. Our role is to cooperate with government agencies."

The company's Chakan facility in Pune was set up in 2009 and covers an area of more than 100 acres, as per the report.

