Mercedes-Benz slashes forecast from 11% to 7.5% amid China’s economy downturn

Mercedes-Benz Group AG cut its financial forecast due to a rapid deterioration of its business in China, marking the latest blow to Germany’s struggling industrial sector.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Updated20 Sep 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz slashes forecast from 11% to 7.5% amid China's economy downturn
Mercedes-Benz slashes forecast from 11% to 7.5% amid China’s economy downturn

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has cut its financial outlook, citing a sharp decline in its Chinese market performance. The luxury automaker now projects adjusted returns for its main cars division to fall between 7.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent, a marked decrease from its previous forecast of up to 11 per cent, Bloomberg reported.

The company's Thursday evening statement pointed to China, its largest market, as the primary cause for concern. Sales of high-end models like the S-Class and Maybach sedans have seen a notable downturn, with affluent buyers increasingly hesitant to purchase.

Mercedes-Benz attributed the forecast adjustment to "a further deterioration of the macroeconomic environment, mainly in China," noting “weaker consumption as well as the continued downturn in the real estate sector,” as per the report .

Also Read | EY says issue of ‘long working hours’ need to be resolved at larger scale

This development is part of a broader trend affecting German automakers, who are grappling with the transition to electric vehicles and diminishing profits from the Chinese market. Volkswagen AG recently abandoned a long-standing labour agreement and is considering closing factories in Germany due to weakening demand. BMW AG has also lowered its full-year earnings guidance, citing similar challenges in China and sluggish electric vehicle sales.

Also Read | Ola Electric builds new service team as complaints mount to 80,000 a month

Mercedes-Benz now expects its earnings before interest and taxes to be "significantly below" last year's levels, a setback to its luxury-focused strategy aimed at boosting profitability through increased sales of premium vehicles.

The severity of the profit warning caught some industry analysts off guard. RBC automotive analyst Tom Narayan commented, “We would expect shares to react negatively,”  according to the Bloomberg report.

Also Read | Electric bus maker JBM Auto secures $100 million from ADB, AIIB

Double whammy

The company's struggles extend beyond China, with European sales also under pressure. August saw a 13% drop in Mercedes deliveries across the region, contributing to a 3% decline over the first eight months of the year. The lacklustre performance of electric vehicle sales is particularly concerning, as it could expose automakers to substantial fines for failing to meet EU CO2 regulations set to tighten next year, Bloomberg reported.

(With Inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsMercedes-Benz slashes forecast from 11% to 7.5% amid China’s economy downturn

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.40
    02:37 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.2%)

    NTPC

    424.45
    02:37 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.11%)

    ITC

    513.80
    02:37 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    5.6 (1.1%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,308.55
    02:37 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    17 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    773.80
    02:30 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    64.95 (9.16%)

    IIFL Finance

    536.90
    02:30 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    42.6 (8.62%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,400.95
    02:30 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    341.05 (8.4%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    248.75
    02:30 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    18.4 (7.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.