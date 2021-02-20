OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 40,000 SUVs in the US for design flaw
Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 40,000 SUVs in the US for design flaw
Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 40,000 SUVs in the US for design flaw

Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 40,000 SUVs in the US for design flaw

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 06:02 PM IST Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz USA LLC issued a recall for tens of thousands of sports-utility cars, saying a fault can cause the vehicle to move to one side, increasing the risk of a crash.

Mercedes-Benz USA LLC issued a recall for tens of thousands of sports-utility cars, saying a fault can cause the vehicle to move to one side, increasing the risk of a crash.

The manufacturer recalled 41,838 GLE and GLS cars made this year and in 2020, saying the Electronic Stability Program software may apply more power to one of the front wheels, pulling it to one side during evasive maneuvers. That could increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mercedes-Benz USA will tell owners about the fault, and dealers will update the software for free from April 2021.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout