Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 40,000 SUVs in the US for design flaw

Mercedes-Benz USA LLC issued a recall for tens of thousands of sports-utility cars, saying a fault can cause the vehicle to move to one side, increasing the risk of a crash.

The manufacturer recalled 41,838 GLE and GLS cars made this year and in 2020, saying the Electronic Stability Program software may apply more power to one of the front wheels, pulling it to one side during evasive maneuvers. That could increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mercedes-Benz USA will tell owners about the fault, and dealers will update the software for free from April 2021.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via