This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Companies >News >Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 40,000 SUVs in the US for design flaw
Mercedes-Benz to recall more than 40,000 SUVs in the US for design flaw
1 min read.06:02 PM ISTBloomberg
Mercedes-Benz USA LLC issued a recall for tens of thousands of sports-utility cars, saying a fault can cause the vehicle to move to one side, increasing the risk of a crash.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mercedes-Benz USA LLC issued a recall for tens of thousands of sports-utility cars, saying a fault can cause the vehicle to move to one side, increasing the risk of a crash.
Mercedes-Benz USA LLC issued a recall for tens of thousands of sports-utility cars, saying a fault can cause the vehicle to move to one side, increasing the risk of a crash.
The manufacturer recalled 41,838 GLE and GLS cars made this year and in 2020, saying the Electronic Stability Program software may apply more power to one of the front wheels, pulling it to one side during evasive maneuvers. That could increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The manufacturer recalled 41,838 GLE and GLS cars made this year and in 2020, saying the Electronic Stability Program software may apply more power to one of the front wheels, pulling it to one side during evasive maneuvers. That could increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.