Merchant network at the core of Fino’s small finance bank bid
Summary
- Fino bank has a majority (34%) of its merchants in the eastern part of the country, 32% in the north, 21% in the west, and 13% in the south.
Fino Payments Bank plans to use its network of merchants as the first set of customers to lend to, while also using them as loan collection points, if the regulator approves its proposal to convert into a small finance bank.
