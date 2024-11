Merck Foundation Marking "World Diabetes Day" by Providing out of 2080 Scholarships, 830 Scholarships for Diabetes and Hypertension in 52 Countries

BusinessWire India

Accra [Ghana]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks 'World Diabetes Day 2024' together with Africa's First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, through their "Nationwide Diabetes & Hypertension Blue Points Program".

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, "At Merck Foundation, we mark 'World Diabetes Day' through our efforts every day by providing scholarships for young doctors to transform the patient care landscape in the fields of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Hypertension- conditions that are closely linked, and by raising awareness in communities about leading a healthy lifestyle, prevention early detection and management of these conditions.

I am very proud to share together with our Ambassadors, the First Ladies of Africa, and partners, we have till date we have provided 830 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries of One-year PG Diploma and Two-year Master degree in Diabetes, Hypertension, Preventative Cardiovascular, Cardiology, Endocrinology and Obesity & Weight Management, and also a special 3-month Diabetes Mastercourse in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish."

Merck Foundation scholarships are making a substantial impact on expanding access to diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular care. These scholarships are provided to young local doctors not only in capital cities but also in regions beyond, helping to build a strong network of experts and ensuring that specialized care reaches more communities.

"After graduation, these doctors can establish diabetes clinics in their Health Centers or Hospitals. Many diabetes clinics have been established since the start of this program. I take immense pride in this significant achievement," added Dr Kelej.

Dr Mwamba Katema, Merck Foundation Alumnus from Zambia shares, "Going through the postgraduate diploma in diabetes exposed me to well-researched, evidence-based and up-to-date information on diabetes and its management, including aspects of the disease that I had never imagined. Also, as a result of my newly acquired knowledge, I am in the process of setting up a diabetic clinic for patients from both my clinic and the surrounding facilities to access services at our clinic. The introduction of the zonal diabetic clinic will help decongest the General Hospital, reduce transport costs and waiting time for patients, hence enhancing patient compliance to treatment, and reducing the incidence of diabetic complications."

Merck Foundation has overall provided more than 2080 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 45 million adults (ages 20-79) in the African region are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, with projections estimating this number could reach 110 million by 2045. Furthermore, Africa has the highest rate of undiagnosed diabetes, with 70% of adults living with the condition unaware of it. Therefore, as a part of their Community Awareness Program, Merck Foundation has launched various initiatives aimed at raising awareness and promoting prevention about Diabetes and Hypertension.

Merck Foundation CEO has released a song "No More Sugar" composed and sung by her and Ghanian Singer Cwezi Oteng. The song was released during the during their recently concluded annual conference, the 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, in the presence of First Ladies of 15 African and Asian Countries.

In partnership with African First Ladies, Merck Foundation has released children's storybooks and adapted Animation Films "Mark's Pressure" and "Sugar Free Jude".

"I am thrilled to share 'Mark's Pressure' and 'Sugar Free Jude'-- the first Animation Films in Africa that are aimed at raising awareness on hypertension, diabetes, and promoting a healthy lifestyle among children and youth across the continent and beyond. These films are adaptations of our children's storybooks, designed to inspire communities to reduce sugar, limit salt intake, stay active, eat healthily, and avoid smoking. These animated films are Merck Foundation's special contribution and gifts to our communities and partners in honor of World Diabetes Day. I want to remind everyone that good health is our most valuable asset!" stated Dr Kelej.

Watch the "Mark's Pressure" Animation movie here:https://youtu.be/zJylVgGbvtA

Watch the "Sugar Free Jude" Animation film here:https://youtu.be/iefwLSbOGT4 Merck Foundation has also released three Songs in three languages named 'NO More Diabetes, Sugar Free' in English, 'Dites non au Diabete' in French and 'Chega de Diabete' in Portuguese. And has also released the remix version, of the three languages. Link to the remix song here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Witk3k9ykE Merck Foundation's pan African TV program "Our Africa", that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, and has episodes dedicated to raise awareness about Diabetes and Promoting Healthy Lifestyle. Watch the Episode about Diabetes Awareness here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz1S1Dlugkc

Watch the Episode about Promoting Healthy Lifestyle here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6_B8EKNks The TV program is currently broadcasted on NBC in Namibia, every Wednesday at 07:00 pm.

"Our Africa" is also available on social media handles of Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

Additionally, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, annually launches Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians, Singers, and emerging talents from these fields to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Details of the awards: 1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:submit@merck-foundation.com

Click on the link below to Download Merck Foundation Apphttps://apps.apple.com/co/app/merck-foundation/id1535584997?l=en

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!