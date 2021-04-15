Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Merck, partner halt covid-19 treatment trial for hospitalized patients

Merck, partner halt covid-19 treatment trial for hospitalized patients

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
4 min read . 06:30 PM IST JARED S. HOPKINS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Companies to advance a separate study testing their oral antiviral drug in treating outpatients who are at high risk of complications

Merck & Co. and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP said they are stopping a trial of their experimental Covid-19 drug after it failed to help hospitalized patients, delivering another setback to doctors seeking treatments to use for the disease.

The companies said they would move forward with a separate study that is testing the oral antiviral drug in treating patients early in the course of the disease and who are at high risk of Covid-19 complications.

