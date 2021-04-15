Merck, partner halt covid-19 treatment trial for hospitalized patients
- Companies to advance a separate study testing their oral antiviral drug in treating outpatients who are at high risk of complications
Merck & Co. and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP said they are stopping a trial of their experimental Covid-19 drug after it failed to help hospitalized patients, delivering another setback to doctors seeking treatments to use for the disease.
The companies said they would move forward with a separate study that is testing the oral antiviral drug in treating patients early in the course of the disease and who are at high risk of Covid-19 complications.
