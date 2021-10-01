NEW DELHI: Global pharma giant Merck & Co Inc. plans to seek Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its experimental Covid-19 antiviral drug molnupiravir, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The drug was found to reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death by approximately 50% in a planned interim analysis of data from phase 3 clinical trials. Merck said molnupiravir also demonstrated consistent efficacy across SARS CoV2 variants Gamma, Delta, and Mu.

The Delta variant, first discovered in India, is believed to be behind the devastating second wave of the pandemic in the country.

“Merck plans to submit an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. FDA as soon as possible based on these findings and plans to submit marketing applications to other regulatory bodies worldwide," as per the statement.

Molnupiravir is being developed by Merck & Co in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, a US-based biotechnology company. “With the virus continuing to circulate widely, and because therapeutic options currently available are infused and/or require access to a healthcare facility, antiviral treatments that can be taken at home to keep people with covid-19 out of the hospital are critically needed," said Wendy Holman, chief executive officer, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The trial was conducted globally, in more than 170 planned sites.

The planned interim analysis evaluated data from 775 patients who were initially enrolled in the Phase 3 trial on or prior to 5 August. At the time of the decision to stop recruitment based on the compelling interim efficacy results, the trial was approaching full recruitment of the Phase 3 sample size of 1,550 patients, with more than 90% of the intended sample size already enrolled, the company said.

"Additionally, based on the participants with available viral sequencing data (approximately 40% of participants), molnupiravir demonstrated consistent efficacy across viral variants Gamma, Delta, and Mu," the statement said.

Merck said about 7% of patients on molnupiravir went on to be hospitalised, versus 14% of those on a placebo. None of those taking molnupiravir died, compared with eight deaths among the placebo group.

Merck has been producing molnupiravir at risk. It expects to produce 10 million courses of treatment by the end of 2021.

Earlier this year, Merck entered into a procurement agreement with the US government under which it will supply approximately 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir upon securing EUA from the US FDA. Additionally, Merck has entered into supply and purchase agreements with other countries, pending regulatory authorisation, and is currently in discussions with some more.

The most common risk factors for poor disease outcome included obesity, older age (>60 years), diabetes mellitus, and heart disease.

